Good running

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed
Monday, 23 April 2018
CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School ran a total of about 385 miles between them for Sport Relief.
They each ran a mile every day during the week and it was such a success that the school is now introducing a regular exercise regime.
Staff said the challenge had a positive impact and pupils were more alert during lessons as a result of exercising.
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed
