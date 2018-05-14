Man attacked constables

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
Monday, 14 May 2018
JOSHUA Campbell, 18, of Watlington Road, Lewknor, admitted assaulting two police constables in the execution of their duty in Watlington on March 2.
He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £300 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
14 May 2018
