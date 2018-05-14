Village party

A BARN dance and barbecue will be held at Jubilee Hall in Lewknor next Saturday (May 19) from 5.30pm to 9.30pm.

There will a performance by the Enoch’s Gold Hill Trappers band.

Tickets cost £6 for adults and £3 for children (under-twos go free).

The proceeds will go to Lewknor Primary School and the Krakatoa Pre-School.