Monday, 21 May 2018

Children sing for old folk

THE Lewknor Primary School’s choir sang for residents at the Chiltern Grange care home in Stokenchurch and the Hempton Field care home in Chinnor.

Their programme incuded Rod Stewart’s Sailing, Meghan Trainor’s hit Mom, Consider Yourself from the musical Oliver!, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough and World in Union.

Simone Forbes, leisure and wellness co-ordinator at Chiltern Grange, said: “Our residents really love the children. It really perks them up when we tell them they are coming.”

Rob Langley, 77, who has four grandchildren, said: ‘‘This takes me back to my own school days. My music teacher was a real stickler for getting things right.

“I was very impressed by the children. They are able to maintain their tune. It was a delightful performance and I enjoyed it immensely.’’

Violet Saw, 94, said: ‘‘I think the children and the singing were marvellous. I could listen to them all day.”

