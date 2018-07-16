Rocking fun

Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
A FUN day at Lewknor Primary School raised almost £1,800.
It had a “rock stars and musicals” theme and children and adults came dressed as famous performers.
The school choir performed songs including My Dad's a Hero, Sailing for Adventure, Siyahamba and World in Union.
Attractions included stalls, games, pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course and a classic car show.
