Monday, 16 July 2018

Rocking fun

A FUN day at Lewknor Primary School raised almost £1,800.

It had a “rock stars and musicals” theme and children and adults came dressed as famous performers.

The school choir performed songs including My Dad's a Hero, Sailing for Adventure, Siyahamba and World in Union.

Attractions included stalls, games, pony rides, an inflatable obstacle course and a classic car show.

