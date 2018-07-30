Monday, 30 July 2018

Flower show

THE Lewknor, Postcombe and South Weston fete and horticultural show will be held on September 9 from 2pm.

It will take place in Lewknor’s Jubilee Hall and will feature an auction of produce at 4pm, bouncy castle, barbecue, and refreshments.

Organisers are appealing for donations of bottles of wine or spirits and items for the tombola stall, plants second-hand books, bric-a-brac and toys.

Call Caroline on 01844 352720 or Christine on 01844 353283 for collection or delivery.

