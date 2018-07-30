Monday, 30 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Children show good progress

CHILDREN and staff at Lewknor Primary School are celebrating after another set of outstanding results.

In its reception class 100 per cent of children achieved a “good level of development” in reading and 91 per cent in writing and maths.

In year one 100 per cent of the children passed the phonics test. This is the fourth year running that the school has had a 100 per cent pass rate and puts it in the top three per cent of schools nationally.

In its year two class 100 per cent of children reached at least the expected standard in maths and 92 per cent reached at least the expected standard in writing and reading.

In year six 100 per cent of children reached at least the expected standard in reading, writing, and in the spelling, punctuation and grammar test.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33