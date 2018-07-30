Children show good progress

CHILDREN and staff at Lewknor Primary School are celebrating after another set of outstanding results.

In its reception class 100 per cent of children achieved a “good level of development” in reading and 91 per cent in writing and maths.

In year one 100 per cent of the children passed the phonics test. This is the fourth year running that the school has had a 100 per cent pass rate and puts it in the top three per cent of schools nationally.

In its year two class 100 per cent of children reached at least the expected standard in maths and 92 per cent reached at least the expected standard in writing and reading.

In year six 100 per cent of children reached at least the expected standard in reading, writing, and in the spelling, punctuation and grammar test.