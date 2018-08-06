Charity opens kennels

THE Blue Cross charity will officially open new kennel blocks at its rehoming centre in Lewknor on Wednesday.

The kennels provide more space for dogs waiting for new homes and have individual outdoor exercise areas. The centre, which opened in 2005, helped more than 700 injured and homeless dogs, cats and smaller animals last year.

Tehoming manager Clare Cruttenden said: “The new kennels will make such a difference to the dogs waiting for new homes, providing them with much more comfort and space.”