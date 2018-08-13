Oh, what a knight... pupils excel at summer production

CHILDREN at Lewknor Primary School staged a comedy show called What A Knight!

The production at St Margaret’s Church, next door to the school, featured key stage two pupils.

The audience comprised parents, chairman of governors David Pickard and the Rev Peter Waterson and his wife June, who were special guests.

The story followed young squire Watt Cobblers who is expelled from Knight School and reluctantly becomes Merlin’s apprentice.

Then Camelot Castle collapses into chaos as Merlin loses Excalibur, King Arthur’s daughters are kidnapped and his brave knights have turned into chickens. Watt and his new friends Dusty Dragon and Princess Alice set off on a quest to defeat the evil Black Knight.

Headteacher Deborah Cole said: “The acting was sensational, the singing was spectacular and the comic timing was perfect. Every single child performed with confidence and to the best of their ability.”

She thanked teachers Georgina Lawes and Kirsty Wakefield who put the show together.

Other teachers and parents helped with the lighting, sound, props and scenery.