Sleep-in for animals

STAFF and volunteers at the Blue Cross centre in Lewknor will be sleeping in kennels at the weekend to raise money for the charity.

Eight members of the team at the London Road centre will don dog onesies after finishing work and spend two nights with their charges.

Laura Smart, an animal welfare assistant who will be taking part, said: “We are looking forward to raising as much money as we can for our pets. We really hope our supporters will get behind us.”

The team are also holding a sale of dog and cat goodies, children’s toys, books and bric-a-brac on both Saturday and Sunday from noon to 2pm.

There will also be a 6km dog walk through the countryside on Sunday from 12.30pm.

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fund

raising/lewknorcentre