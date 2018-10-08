Monday, 08 October 2018

Healthy options

SCHOOL meals have clearly changed since I was a lad.

Don’t get me wrong, it’s probably for the better and children now have generally healthier options.

A case in point is Lewknor Primary School, which asked parents to fill out a questionnaire about the school.

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive but one parent raised concerns about the quality of the school lunches.

Headteacher Deborah Cole responded: “As you now know, we have changed our school lunch provider and the children are now served healthy packed lunches.

“The children can choose from six sandwich fillings each day — I don’t know many schools that can offer smoked salmon and cheese!”

Mrs Cole said the lunches come with fruit and salad, cheese or yoghurt as well as a sweet treat on Friday.

It makes me want to go back to school!

