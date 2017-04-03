Monday, 03 April 2017

Simpler bard

AN event to help explain Shakespeare’s plays will be held in Wargrave on Monday.

Shakespeare Simplified will take place in the Green Room of the Woodclyffe Hostel in High Street from 7.45pm.

It will be run by Joe Haynes, a member of Wargrave Theatre Workshop, who will explain some of the language used by the playwright.

An outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice will be staged at the Wargrave Village Festival this summer.

