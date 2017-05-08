Author visit

Monday, 08 May 2017

AUTHOR Susanna Beard will be at Henley library on May 22 to discuss her latest novel.

Dare to Remember is about a woman recovering from an attack in which she was seriously injured and her flatmate was killed.

The event, which begins at 6pm, is free but booking is essential on 01865 815278.

