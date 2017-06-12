Hotel offers taste of the literary festival

THE Henley Literary Festival and Danesfield House are joining forces later this month for a day of literary events with a lifestyle theme.

The Grade II-listed hotel and spa in 65 acres of landscaped gardens and parkland is the venue for a double bill of in-conversation events on Sunday, June 25, that will serve as a precursor to this October’s festival.

At 1pm, entrepeneur and wellbeing expert Liz Earle, who was awarded an MBE for services to industry, will talk to Henley Life magazine’s Cindy Burrowes about how she turned her eponymous company into the UK’s largest independent beauty brand, as well as sharing recipes and tips from her six-week plan from her new book The Good Gut Guide.

Then at 3pm, “Faraway Foods for the Modern Menu” sees two highly rated young cooks discuss the very varied cuisines from their respective families’ home nations.

Andrew Wong, the founder of London’s popular A Wong restaurant, will explain just how broad Chinese food actually is and how we can make it at home, while Lopè Ariyo, tipped by the Guardian to help West African food cross over into the UK, will discuss Nigerian cooking as well as Hibiscus, one of the most anticipated cookery books of 2017.

Festival programming director Tom Ryan said: “Danesfield is such a stunning setting — and the Versailles ballroom where our our events are taking place in particular — so we are delighted to be joining with them for two very fitting events about looking after yourself.”

Visitors to the events can also enjoy a free glass of champagne when booking in for lunch or afternoon tea.

Tickets are £9 for the 1pm talk and £6 for the 3pm talk. For more information and to book, call (01491) 575948 or visit www.henleyliterary

festival.co.uk. For details of other upcoming events at Danesfield House, visit www.danesfieldhouse.co.uk

This year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from Monday, October 2, to Sunday, October 8. Authors so far booked to appear include Russell Brand, Katie Fforde, Michael Morpurgo, Vince Cable and Paula Hawkins.