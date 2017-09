Fancy reviewing at the literary festival?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from October 2 to 8, with 160 events for children and adults lined up.

Big name authors appearing at venues around the town include Paula Hawkins, Booker winner Roddy Doyle, Michael Morpurgo, Mary Berry, Ken Clarke and Joanne Harris.

As in previous years, the Henley Standard will be providing unrivalled coverage of the festival — something made possible with the help of our readers.

If you are interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would be interested in covering and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket.

If you are selected we will be in touch to confirm the details.

Interested parties are asked to email features editor Matthew Wilson at arts@henleystandard.co.uk with “Henley Literary Festival reviews” in the subject line.

Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number.

Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.

For more information on the literary festival, including the full list of events, visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk