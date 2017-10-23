Author visit

AUTHOR Morag Joss will visit Wargrave on Monday.

Joss, whose novel Half-Broken Things won the Crime Writers Association’s Silver Dagger Award in 2003, will speak at the Sansom Room in Church Street at 8pm.

She will be talking about her Sara Selkirk novels, writing for television and her role as a creative writing teacher at Oxford University.

The event is organised by Wargrave Words and entry costs £6, which includes a glass of wine. For more information, email wargrave

words@hotmail.com