Colourful lecture

AN illustrated talk dedicated to the life and work of artist and printmaker Rena Gardiner will take place at St Mary’s Church in Wallingford next Wednesday (January 10).

It will be given by Martin Andrews, who co-authored the first book on Gardiner, which was published in 2015.

The event, hosted by the Wallingford Historical and Archaeological Society, will cover Gardiner’s career in writing, illustrating and printing of more than 45 books about historic buildings, towns and landscapes.

Tickets are £4 from www.twhas.org.uk