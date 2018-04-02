Spring is in the air for Wargrave writers’ group

SNOW may be on the ground in Wargrave but “Spring is in the Air”.

That’s the title of an evening of poetry and prose being hosted by the Wargrave Words literary fellowship tonight (Monday) at 7.45pm for 8pm.

The venue is the Green Room on the top floor of the Woodclyffe Hostel.

A Wargrave Words spokesman said: “Apologies for the climb! This will be an evening of poetry and prose from well-known writers and some original works by our talented participants. We have our readers lined up, now we need an audience. There will be a charge of £6 which will include a glass of wine — you may need that once you have climbed the stairs! We would be most grateful if you could confirm you are coming to give us an idea of numbers.”

For more information and to confirm attendance, email wargravewords@hotmail.com