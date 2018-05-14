Author will launch new book in Bell St

A LEADING author of psychological suspense novels is launching her new book at the Coppa Club in Bell Street next Thursday (May 17).

Amanda Jennings, who lives in Binfield Heath, has judged the Henley Youth Festival’s popular creative writing competition for the past six years.

Her first novel, Sworn Secret, was published in 2012 and was followed by The Judas Scar (2014) and In Her Wake (2016).

Her latest offering, The Cliff House, is billed as a haunting tale of obsession, loss and longing, set against the brooding North Cornish coastline.

It is the summer of 1986 and the Davenport family, with their fast cars and glamorous clothes, are living a dream life in a breathtaking house overlooking the sea.

“If only...” thinks 16-year-old Tamsyn, her binoculars trained on the perfect family in their perfect home. If only her life was as perfect as theirs... If only Edie Davenport would be her friend... If only she lived at The Cliff House...

Next Thursday’s book launch runs from 10am to noon and copies will be on sale courtesy of staff from the Bell Bookshop over the road — with Amanda able to sign or personalise any copies so purchased.

For more information, follow the author on Twitter @mandajjennings or visit www.amandajennings.co.uk