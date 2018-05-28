Author’s novel inspired by childhood holidays

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
AUTHOR Amanda Jennings launched her fourth novel at the Coppa Club in Henley.
About 70 guests attended and enjoyed canapes and fizz at the Bell Street eaterie while Mrs Jennings, who lives in Binfield Heath, signed copies of The Cliff House, which is set in Cornwall in the Eighties.
She thanked guests for coming, as well as her family, friends and publisher.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say