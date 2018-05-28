Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Author’s novel inspired by childhood holidays

AUTHOR Amanda Jennings launched her fourth novel at the Coppa Club in Henley.

About 70 guests attended and enjoyed canapes and fizz at the Bell Street eaterie while Mrs Jennings, who lives in Binfield Heath, signed copies of The Cliff House, which is set in Cornwall in the Eighties.

She thanked guests for coming, as well as her family, friends and publisher.

