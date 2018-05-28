Tuesday, 29 May 2018

Second novel

A FORMER headteacher of Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common has released a new novel.

The Temptation is the second in the The Anglian Murders series of books by Vera Morris, who lives in Caversham.

It follows detectives Laurel Bowman and Frank Diamond as they try to track down missing teenager David Pemberton.

The book is published by Accent Press.

