Executive tips

Monday, 02 July 2018
A BUSINESS executive from Kingwood has written his first book.
The Liberated Manager by Stuart Drew looks at how to ease pressure in a high-powered job and how to effectively manage teams.
He based it on his own experiences.
The book is published by PublishNation and costs £7.99.
