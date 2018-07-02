Monday, 02 July 2018

Author’s sunny outlook

THE author of a newly published book of walks is looking forward to treating a group of Henley Standard readers to a real-life “sample chapter” tomorrow morning (Saturday).

John Prior’s Weekend Walks South of Oxford is a 48-page colour paperback featuring 12 short circular walks in the South Oxfordshire countryside.

Tomorrow at 10.30am he and a group of readers are meeting at the recreation ground car park at Cow Common, Ewelme — from where Mr Prior will lead a two-mile circular walk.

He said: “It looks to be another sunny day. Luckily the walk passes both a tea shop and a pub, so we can easily quench our thirst!”

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk is asked to text Mr Prior on 07837 621895 or email mjohnprior@btinternet.com

