Murder novel

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
A MAN from Tokers Green has published a novel.
Dan Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane, says Blood On The Book is about a series of unexpected murders.
Mr Remenyi, an academic in research methodology, has previously written four history books and a novel.
The book is published by ACPIL and costs £6.99.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say