Harrowing first novel

A MAN from Kingwood has written his first novel.

Glenn Bryant, 42, a copywriter, based A Quiet Genocide on the events of the Holocaust.

The books tells the story of Jozef, who is growing up in Germany in 1954 but discovers his “parents” Gerhard and Catharina may not be who they say they are.

Mr Bryant said: “I first studied the Holocaust at university 20 years ago and ever since have been interested with how people committed war crimes and then disappeared back to their everyday lives unpunished.

“In my research, I found there was very little written about disabled Holocaust victims — approximately 750,000 people.

“Then I came across how disabled children were killed. How did they ever begin to forgive themselves or each other?”

• A Quiet Genocide is published by Amsterdam Publishers on August 22.