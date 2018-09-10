Museum illustrator is royally inventive

CHILDREN’S author and illustrator Nick Sharratt — currently the subject of an exhibition at the River and Rowing Museum — has a new book out.

Nice Work for the Cat and the King, a sequel to 2016’s The Cat and the King, was published yesterday (Thursday) by Scholastic, priced £6.99.

Alas and alack! The royal money box is almost empty and the king has to get a job. But what kind of job would be fit for a king? Butcher? Baker? Candlestick maker?

It takes many comical disasters and a surprisingly helpful visit from a dragon before both cat and kind find their perfect jobs.

With more than 250 books to his name — including Jacqueline Wilson’s bestselling novels — Nick Sharratt is one of the UK’s favourite and most acclaimed illustrators.

He has won every major award for his work and has even been presented with a gold Blue Peter badge.

“Pirates, Pants and Wellyphants — the Illustrated World of Nick Sharratt” is running at the River and Rowing Museum until next Sunday (September 16).

A colourful, humorous and hands-on showcase, the exhibition explores Nick’s passion for drawing from childhood onward. It features many of the well-known characters Nick has illustrated, including Tracy Beaker, Daisy, Hetty Feather and Pirate Pete — together with vast quantities of fantastical food and crazy clothing.

For more information, visit www.rrm.co.uk — and for more on the new book, visit www.scholastic.co.uk