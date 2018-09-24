Book had a choc ending...

Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Monday, 24 September 2018
A CHARLIE and the Chocolate Factory-style evening of fun is on offer in Wargrave on Tuesday (September 25) — but the organisers are looking to confirm numbers.
A spokesman for the Wargrave Words group, which meets regularly in the village, said: “Do you fancy an evening playing with and learning all about chocolate and at the same time discussing Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel?
“This is going to be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm at Rosie’s Chocolate Factory based at Sheeplands Farm, opposite The Piggott School.
“There is a charge of £25 but you do get a lot of chocolate and a huge knowledge of chocolate development and production!
“Please let us know as soon as possible if you would like come along so we can confirm arrangements.”
For more information or to confirm your interest, email wargravewords@
hotmail.com
24 September 2018
More News:
Youth club could be made homeless by asbestos find
THE youth club in Sonning Common has been left ... [more]
Villagers warned to expect disruption from roadworks
RESIDENTS of Wargrave have been warned to expect ... [more]
Children (and adults) enjoy Treasure Island holiday club
MORE than 25 children attended a holiday club in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say