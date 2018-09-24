Monday, 24 September 2018

Book had a choc ending...

Book had a choc ending...

A CHARLIE and the Chocolate Factory-style evening of fun is on offer in Wargrave on Tuesday (September 25) — but the organisers are looking to confirm numbers.

A spokesman for the Wargrave Words group, which meets regularly in the village, said: “Do you fancy an evening playing with and learning all about chocolate and at the same time discussing Like Water for Chocolate by Laura Esquivel?

“This is going to be held on Tuesday at 7.30pm at Rosie’s Chocolate Factory based at Sheeplands Farm, opposite The Piggott School.

“There is a charge of £25 but you do get a lot of chocolate and a huge knowledge of chocolate development and production!

“Please let us know as soon as possible if you would like come along so we can confirm arrangements.”

For more information or to confirm your interest, email wargravewords@
hotmail.com

