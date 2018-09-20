Thursday, 20 September 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fancy reviewing one of the events?

Fancy reviewing one of the events?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from September 29 to October 7, with 170 events for children and adults lined up.

Big-name authors appearing at venues around the town include Fearne Cotton, Michael Crick, Alex Gregory, Ade Adepitan and Tracy Borman.

As in previous years, the Henley Standard will be aiming to provide unrivalled coverage of the festival — something made possible with the help of our readers.

If you would be interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket.

If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. Interested parties are asked to email arts@henleystandard.co.uk by next Thursday (September 28) with “Henley Literary Festival 2018 reviews” in the subject line.

Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number.

Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.

For more information — including the full list of festival events — visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33