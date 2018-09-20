Fancy reviewing one of the events?

Meeting on housing sites moved to 2019
A PUBLIC meeting to discuss potential sites for ... [more]
THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from September 29 to October 7, with 170 events for children and adults lined up.
Big-name authors appearing at venues around the town include Fearne Cotton, Michael Crick, Alex Gregory, Ade Adepitan and Tracy Borman.
As in previous years, the Henley Standard will be aiming to provide unrivalled coverage of the festival — something made possible with the help of our readers.
If you would be interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket.
If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. Interested parties are asked to email arts@henleystandard.co.uk by next Thursday (September 28) with “Henley Literary Festival 2018 reviews” in the subject line.
Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number.
Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.
For more information — including the full list of festival events — visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk
Health centre won’t cope with more homes, say GPs
THE health centre in Sonning Common is at full ... [more]
Residents in favour of village’s first recreation ground
MORE than 200 people attended a public ... [more]
