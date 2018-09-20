Fancy reviewing one of the events?

THIS year’s Henley Literary Festival runs from September 29 to October 7, with 170 events for children and adults lined up.

Big-name authors appearing at venues around the town include Fearne Cotton, Michael Crick, Alex Gregory, Ade Adepitan and Tracy Borman.

As in previous years, the Henley Standard will be aiming to provide unrivalled coverage of the festival — something made possible with the help of our readers.

If you would be interested in reviewing for us, please get in touch saying which event(s) you would like to cover and whether you are already attending or would need a review ticket.

If you are selected we will contact you to confirm the details. Interested parties are asked to email arts@henleystandard.co.uk by next Thursday (September 28) with “Henley Literary Festival 2018 reviews” in the subject line.

Emails should also include your name and a daytime telephone number.

Please note that a review ticket does not include backstage or press access.

For more information — including the full list of festival events — visit www.henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk