Farmyard fun in store at Stonor

CHILDREN’S favourite Tractor Ted is returning to Stonor Park with a touch of animal magic next Sunday (September 3).

Situated next to the Wonder Woods adventure play park, Tractor Ted’s “Little Farm LIVE” will offer young children the chance to meet some furry and feathered friends and learn about some of their amazing features.

They will also be able to enjoy a fun farm activity trail complete with stickers and certificates.

Tractor Ted will also be bringing along some fun farm activities — not forgetting the return of the bouncy castle.

The Digger Den, which is new to Stonor, tests dexterity and skill as children scoop up balls with mini-diggers, while the popular Welly Wanging will be in full swing close by.

There will also be a Tractor Ted Driving School for some pedal tractor fun — while Stonor’s own tractor and trailer will be offering rides around the park.

For more information or to book tickets in advance, visit www.stonor.com