Strictly silver lining

DEBBIE McGEE’S spectacular success in Strictly Come Dancing has given a boost to a business in her home village of Wargrave.

Active Silver, which sells colloidal silver as a health remedy, says sales have rocketed since the radio presenter began appearing on the hit BBC show.

Lucy Roberts, who founded the business with her father Dick Goodall last year, says orders are up by more than 3,000 per cent.

McGee revealed in a magazine interview last month that she takes colloidal silver every day as part of her health regime, although its benefits are not proven.

She said: “I love my food and health supplements. I have a spoonful of Active Silver every morning, which builds up your immune system, and omega and fish oil supplements.”

Mrs Roberts, who grew up in Wargrave but now lives in Hurst, says: “We are a small company and were totally delighted when Debbie said she loves our products.

“Since she first mentioned it we have had nearly 1,000 orders more than we might normally expect.

“We’ve had lots of friends and family helping pack to get all the orders out on time!”