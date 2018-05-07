Is that baking soda?

SHE may enjoy a squeaky clean image as the nation’s baking sweetheart, but Mary Berry has revealed that she was once arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking.

The 83-year-old celebrity, who lives in Henley, was detained after trying to take pouches of flour and sugar on to a flight to the America in the Nineties.

Speaking on the Graham Norton Show, Berry recalled how she was put in a cell while her bags were searched.

She said: “I was going to the US to do some cookery demonstrations and was worried that there might be problems so I weighed out all the ingredients — flour, sugar — and put them all in little plastic bags.

“When I arrived at the airport the sniffer dogs made a beeline for me. Suddenly I was surrounded by uniformed people and my assistant and I were put in separate cells. It was alarming.”

Berry failed to put officers at ease when they questioned her about the substances. She said: “When I was asked if I was going to make money from the stuff, I said, ‘I do and my fee has already been agreed’.”