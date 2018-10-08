Debbie back on screen

Village fire station future to be decided in new year
Monday, 08 October 2018
DEBBIE McGEE will appear in the latest series TV comedy panel show Would I Lie to You?
The radio presenter and widow of magician Paul Daniels, who lives in Wargrave, will be a panellist on the first episode of the latest series of the BBC show, which will be aired next Friday.
McGee has previously appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and Impossible.
