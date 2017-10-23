Monday, 23 October 2017

Road closure

A ROAD in Lower Assendon will be closed for two weeks next month for essential works by BT.

The slip road from the B480 towards Fawley will be shut from 8am to 4pm from November 6 to 17.

For more information about the work, call 08448 267951.

