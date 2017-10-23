Road closure

Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Monday, 23 October 2017
A ROAD in Lower Assendon will be closed for two weeks next month for essential works by BT.
The slip road from the B480 towards Fawley will be shut from 8am to 4pm from November 6 to 17.
For more information about the work, call 08448 267951.
23 October 2017
More News:
Developer wants 10 new homes to be even larger
PARISH councillors have again objected to plans ... [more]
Residents and visitors urged to keep village tidy after tidy-up
RESIDENTS and visitors to Goring have been urged ... [more]
POLL: Have your say