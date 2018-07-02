Monday, 02 July 2018

Villages’ fete date

BIX and Assendon village fete will take place on Bix Common on Saturday, July 14 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

As well as the usual attractions, there will be a raffle prize of a flight in a light aircraft piloted by Kevin Duthie, who lives in Middle Assendon.

There will be book, plant, produce and toy stalls, cream teas and performances by the Goring & Streatley Concert Band.

Kids Corner will also return with stalls for children run by children.

The fete will conclude with an inter-village tug-of-war contest between the neighbouring villages of Bix, Lower Assendon and Middle Assendon.

The fun dog show will return in partnership with Woofits Walkies, a Henley dog-walking service.

Owner Laura Poole said: “Last year was so much fun and we look forward to seeing what wonderful entries we’ll have this summer.

“We’re looking for the handsomest dog, prettiest bitch, waggiest tail and most obedient dog.”

Entries can be made on the day or send an email to dogslife@woofitswalkies.co.uk

