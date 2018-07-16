Invasive river weed nearly all gone but look out for return
AN invasive river weed is now at “miniscule” ... [more]
Monday, 16 July 2018
THE Bix and Assendon summer fair will take place at Bix Common tomorrow (Saturday) from 2pm to 4.30pm.
There will be activities for children, live music, stalls and a dog show as well as a tug-of-war contest between the villages of Bix, Lower Assendon and Middle Assendon.
16 July 2018
