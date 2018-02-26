Broadband extended

SUPERFAST broadband should be available in more villages in South Oxfordshire by April.

Maidensgrove, Russells Water, parts of Stonor, Middle Assendon and North Stoke will be part of the latest rollout by Better Broadband for Oxfordshire, which is tasked with providing internet speeds of up to 80Mbps across the county.

Last week, Henley MP John Howell met representatives of the organisation, which is working in partnership between Oxfordshire County Council, Broadband Delivery UK and BT.

He said: “I congratulate the Better Broadband team for their hard work. The constituency now has 92.5 per cent coverage and by the end of the year should have more than 97 per cent coverage.

“This is good news but I can assure people that the last three per cent have not been forgotten and I am continuing to work to help them.”

Mr Howell said he would also be the raising the issue of broadband infrastructure in new housing developments with the Secretary of State.

He added: “It would be so easy and cost-effective to lay ducts when the ground is open and the buildings are going up.”