Pair in lucky escape from helicopter crash

A PILOT and his passenger had a lucky escape when their helicopter went into a spin and crashed near Caversham.

The aircraft narrowly missed an overhead power cable as it came down between two houses in The Warren, close to the River Thames, just before 6pm on Friday.

The male occupants suffered minor injuries in the crash and managed to free themselves from the wreckage before firefighters arrived.

Crews from the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called out following a number of 999 calls.

Firefighters from Caversham Road in Reading were first on the scene followed by a crew from Wokingham Road, the heavy rescue unit from Dee Road fire station, foam equipment from Whitley Wood and a 4x4 vehicle from Maidenhead.

Group Manager Paul Jones said: “The men were extremely lucky — it’s very rare for people to get out of a helicopter crash alive as the aircraft normally comes down at a rate of knots.

“This one was in distress and the pilot managed to get it down to 20 to 40 metres and then came down, turning the helicopter over.

“They were very, very lucky to get out alive.

“Our crews, officers and specialist teams did some good work in getting to the scene quickly and making it safe.”