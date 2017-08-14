'Magic' artists picked for Bristol exhibition

THREE artists from Caversham have been selected to exhibit at the prestigious Affordable Art Fair in Bristol next month.

Caroline Hulse, Cat Croxford and Charlie Baker, who all live in Caversham Heights, have taken 19sqm of space, situated at Stand D7, at Temple Meads.

They have produced 40 new abstract and landscape paintings to go on display and prices range from £800 to £2,000.

The artists have an art studio gallery in Mapledurham called the Magic Easel, which is 2,000 sq ft of paintings and painters.

They were selected after sending in examples of their work, an artists’ statement and CV to show their credentials.

The fair will host more than 50 UK galleries all under one roof, making it the biggest art fair in the South West, and showcases original contemporary work from about 500 artists, all priced between £100 and £6,000.

It runs from September 7 (private view night, 5.30pm to 9.30pm) to September 10. Opening times are 11am to 9pm on September 8, 11am to 6pm on September 9 and 11am to 5pm on September 10. The venue is Brunel’s Old Station, outside Bristol Railway Station.

For complimentary tickets to the private view on the Friday night or the weekend, call Caroline on 0118 948 3155 or email gallery@magic-easel.com