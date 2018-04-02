Weekend of war

A SHERMAN tank that appeared in the film Fury will take part in a Second World War re-enactment weekend.

Mapledurham House and watermill is hosting Mapledurham at War on June 16 and 17 from 10am to 5pm.

More than 100 army vehicles, including trucks and cars, will be on display and convey “troops” around the site while wartime amphibious jeeps will go “swimming” in the mill pond.

Authentic battles will take place each day and musicians and dancers will entertain the troops while camp displays will show how life was during that time.

New for this year is the appearance of Old Phyllis, the up-gunned 76mm tank that was part of an American tank crew commanded by actor Brad Pitt in the 2014 film, some of which was shot in Shirburn, near Watlington. The machine has recently been restored.

Christine Wallace, a contestant in the fourth series of the Great British Bake-Off, will demonstrate some wartime ration recipes and sharing stories from her mother-in-law, Jill Vallis.

Two tours of the church, which was “blown up” in the 1976 film The Eagle Has Landed, will be run each day. It is also hoped to have a fly-past from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight on both days.

The Mapledurham watermill will be open each day.