Motorists warned of congestion for festival

RESIDENTS of Caversham and Mapledurham are being warned to expect traffic disruption during next weekend’s Reading Festival.

About 100,000 revellers will attend this year’s event, which runs from next Friday to Sunday, and congestion on the roads is anticipated.

Traffic is expected to peak on Wednesday and Thursday when fans arrive and again on bank holiday Monday when they leave.

Reading Borough Council says parking restrictions will be in place around the Richfield Avenue festival site and the area should be avoided if possible.

Festival car parking is available at Mapledurham and Kings Meadow for parking pass holders. Hills Meadow car park will be the dedicated area for drop-off and pick-up.

For those parking in Kings Meadow, there will be a free boat service to get to the site. For those parking at Mapledurham, a pedestrian bridge direct to the site has been constructed.

Temporary traffic management will be in place at various locations for security and safety. The Thames Path will be closed from Scours Lane to the far end of Thames Side Promenade from 9pm to 6am from Thursday to Saturday.

Richfield Avenue will be shut between its junctions with Cardiff Road and Tessa Road from 10.30pm to 1am, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

During bank holiday Monday, temporary traffic restrictions will be in place at the Napier Road and Vastern Road roundabout. The northbound lane of Cow Lane will be closed between 8am and 3pm.

The council says residents who need to get around town should consider their journey carefully and, where possible, take the bus, cycle or walk and allow plenty of time.

Anyone with queries about the traffic management system, should call the hotline 03330 035931.