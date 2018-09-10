Inquest opens

AN inquest into the death of a man who was killed in a road accident has been opened and adjourned.

Lawrence Aldridge, 28, from Goring Heath, was a passenger in a Mitsubishi Shogun which left the road and rolled over in Pond Lane, Mapledurham, on August 22.

The full inquest will be heard by the Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter on a date to be fixed.