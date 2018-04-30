Volunteers clean up villages

MORE than 50 people took part in spring cleans in Bix and the Assendons.

There were 22 volunteers in Bix, 15 in Lower Assendon and 18 in Middle Assendon (pictured above).

Parish clerk Jane Pryce said: “We had a very good turnout and in Bix we managed to collect 10 bags of rubbish.

“The worst areas were the single carriageway between Bix and Nettlebed and down by Broadplat, where there were car parts and wing mirrors. There were also coffee cups and crisp packets.”

Pictured right, Bix volunteers Petia and Mark Wakefield with sons Alex, 12, and Oscar, seven.