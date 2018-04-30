Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Volunteers clean up villages

Volunteers clean up villages

MORE than 50 people took part in spring cleans in Bix and the Assendons.

There were 22 volunteers in Bix, 15 in Lower Assendon and 18 in Middle Assendon (pictured above).

Parish clerk Jane Pryce said: “We had a very good turnout and in Bix we managed to collect 10 bags of rubbish.

“The worst areas were the single carriageway between Bix and Nettlebed and down by Broadplat, where there were car parts and wing mirrors. There were also coffee cups and crisp packets.”

Pictured right, Bix volunteers Petia and Mark Wakefield with sons Alex, 12, and Oscar, seven.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33