Monday, 02 October 2017

Podium finish for Shiplake College student

SHIPLAKE College student Kai Askey found himself a spot on the podium after finishing second at the final of the IAME X30 Junior Euro Series last Sunday.

Askey, who lives in Caversham, spent last weekend in Castelletto, Italy, for his fourth and final kart prix of the season.

At just 11-years-old and the youngest of 23 participants, this was Askey’s first season competing in the X30 Junior Class made up of youngsters born between 2003 and 2005.

With only eight British drivers competing in Castelletto, Askey has made a promising start to his career in kart racing. The Year 7 pupil had previously finished fourth in the third round in Germany in July, and 12th in the second round in France in May. Despite not taking part in the first round in Belgium, Askey finished fifth in the championships rankings overall.

As well as racing in Europe, Askey has taken part in 18 race weekends in the UK so far this year and competed in 35 race weekends in the cadet category last year.

