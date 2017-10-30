Askey is on track

SHIPLAKE College’s Kai Askey finished second in the UK and eighth overall in the IAME karting international final in Le Mans.

This annual event is the culmination of many national series worldwide where the top three drivers from each country are invited to take part. This year saw 133 entrants in the X30 junior class, in which Askey raced. The event saw more than 450 drivers across all categories.

Askey, from Caversham, raced in Castelletto, where he took second place and in Germany, he placed fourth. The Year 7 pupil was the youngest driver on the track at only 11 years old.

This week Askey will participate in Trofeo Delle Industrie at the South Garda Circuit in Lonato, Italy. Previous winners of this race include Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.