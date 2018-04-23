Askey takes lead after first round of racing

A PUPIL at Shiplake College won the first round of the German Kart Championships on Sunday.

Kai Askey, 12, leads the points table after finishing second in the first race and first in the second race of the finals at the South Garda karting circuit in Lonato, Italy.

This first round featured more than 200 drivers, with 47 in Askey’s junior category.

After a day’s practice on Friday, Askey’s fastest lap in Saturday’s qualifier was 47.751 on lap five.

When the results from both qualifying groups were merged, he was placed fourth behind his teammates Zak O’Sullivan in second and Conrad Laursen, third, with 0.046 seconds covering the top four drivers.

The 47 drivers were then split into three heat groups to compete against each other in two eight-lap races.

In his first, Askey moved up two places to finish second, just behind Enzo Trulli, son of former Formula One driver Jarno Trulli.

In his second heat, Kai finished third, again behind Enzo. He totalled five points from his heats and was placed third overall.

Each round features two 17-lap final races, featuring 34 drivers with trophies and equal points awarded for each.

Askey started the first race in third position but had moved into second by the first corner, which he held for the duration.

He started the second final in second but fell back to fifth after two laps. Over the next 15 laps he caught up with the leader, Maksim Soldatov, but he crossed the line just behind him.

Afterwards Askey was promoted to first after Soldatov was penalised for an earlier incident with Francesco Pizzi, who did not finish the race.

He finished the round with a second and first place in the finals to take an early lead in the championship with 55 points.

The next round will take place in Germany at the Wackersdorf kart circuit in May.