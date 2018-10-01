Cary in co-driving rally seat

SHIPLAKE’S Tom Cary will be sitting alongside Tony Jardine in the co-driving seat at the Wales Rally GB next month.

Jardine will be taking on his 24th FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) event on home soil, a record for any British amateur rally driver. Jardine also features in the top 10 all-time achievers regarding number of finishes at the UK round of the WRC.

This year’s event marks Cary’s return to the WRC following his first ever world-class turn as Jardine’s navigator eight years ago in Sweden.

The GT Sport Telegraph Team has been preparing for their Wales Rally GB adventure by taking expert advice and tutoring from last year’s winners, British pairing Elfyn Evans and co-driver Daniel Barritt. Evans made motor sport history at Wales Rally GB in 2017, as the first British driver to win Rally GB for nearly 20 years and the first Welsh driver ever to win a round of the WRC.

Cary said: “I’ve been part of a rally campaign with Tony before, culminating in WRC Sweden 2010, and it has taken me this long to get over it! But seriously, I’m really looking forward to Wales Rally GB. When Tony asked if I wanted to team up again this year I didn’t think twice.

“The chance to co-drive in a WRC event is a privilege, there aren’t many sports in which you can compete against the stars in the same event at the same time – and the stages look incredible.”

Jardine and Cary will be competing in a Group N Mitsubishi Evo 9 GT, running in national class four of the Wales Rally GB WRC event on October 4 to 7.