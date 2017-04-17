New Volvo SUV's ready to give you a steer if needed

A NEW Volvo is coming to Britain that takes another step towards fully autonomous driving.

Pilot Assist, Volvo’s semi-autonomous drive feature, is an optional extra on every new Volvo XC60 SUV.

The technology assists with the steering (up to 80 mph) and takes care of the acceleration and braking required to keep the car within lane markings and at the desired cruising speed or distance from any vehicle in front.

The XC60 is the first of Volvo’s mid-sized 60 series models to be built on its Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

It is powered exclusively by Volvo’s Drive-E powertrains, and features much of the advanced connectivity, entertainment and safety technology from the larger 90 series cars — the S90 premium saloon, V90 estate and XC90 SUV.

A choice of three 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines will initially be available — the D4 and D5 PowerPulse diesels, and the T5 petrol. A T8 Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid will be available later in the year.

Every XC60 comes with all-wheel-drive and an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The D4 offers

190 hp, combined fuel consumption of up to 55.4 mpg and CO2 emissions from just 133 g/km. The D5 has 235 hp, combined fuel consumption of 51.4 mpg and CO2 emissions of 144 g/km.

It also benefits from PowerPulse, an ingenious Volvo invention that uses compressed air to spin the engine’s two turbos when they would otherwise be dormant, such as very low engine revs, boosting responsiveness.

The T5 offers 254 hp, combined fuel economy of up to 39.2 mpg and CO2 emissions from 164 g/km.

Every version of the XC60 is luxuriously equipped. As standard, even entry-level Momentum variants come with leather-faced upholstery, LED headlights with active high beam, two-zone climate control with the “CleanZone” air-filtration system, heated front seats, a powered tailgate and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Volvo’s Sensus infotainment system is also standard. This brings a nine-inch portrait-style touchscreen, satellite navigation — including lifetime annual map updates and Real-Time Traffic Information (RTTI) — and an intuitive voice-activation system. It even provides access to the internet and a range of cloud-based apps.

Volvo’s City Safety system is fitted to every XC60. This includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection, and the world-first application of Steer Assist. This feature helps to avoid or limit the severity of collisions at low speeds by assisting with the steering in an emergency, such as when swerving to miss an obstacle.

The R-Design version adds 19-inch alloy wheels, sports suspension, sports seats trimmed in leather and Nubuck, a high gloss black front grille, and silver matt and high gloss exterior detailing.

The Inscription trim level gets Nappa soft leather upholstery and electrically adjustable ventilated front seats. It also has a different style of 19-inch wheels.

Every version is also available in highly specified Pro form. Going for Momentum Pro brings powered front seats, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, active bending headlights with adaptive shadow technology, and Volvo On Call, Volvo’s ingenious connected smartphone app which allows you to control various car functions remotely. R-Design Pro benefits from all this, along with 21-inch alloy wheels and electronic air suspension and adaptive dampers, while Inscription Pro has 20-inch wheels, the upgraded suspension and a massage function for the front seats.

An optional Xenium package is available across the range and adds a powered tilt and slide panoramic glass sunroof, a 360-degree surround view parking camera system, and Park Assist Pilot, which includes automatic parallel and 90-degree parking.

Smartphone Integration is another option, and includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This provides access to certain functions of your Apple or Android device and optimised apps directly via the XC60’s touchscreen, voice-activation system or the buttons on the steering wheel.

A Bowers and Wilkins premium sound system is available, too. This uses the same advanced digital surround sound processing as in the 90 series cars and features 15 speakers and a total output of 1,100 watts.

The new Volvo XC60 SUV is available to order now, with on-the-road prices starting at £37,205 for the D4 AWD Momentum version. The first customer deliveries are expected in late summer.