Speedy Spider is quickest car in the super series range
Motoring enthusiast BEN STODOLNIC, a pupil at Langtree School in Woodcote, loves to spot supercars ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
24/04/2017
EARLIER this month HR Owen VIP Services and HR Owen Rolls-Royce hosted a ‘Supercar Sunday’ event at Berkeley Square, Mayfair.
From Nissan GT-Rs to hypercars, such as a McLaren P1, the owners slowly cruised around central Mayfair showing off their elite automobiles on a Sunday morning, creating an atmosphere of anticipation with their revving rumbling engines.
The event included a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, sculpted out of carbon fibre and featuring an exclusive number plate of ‘F1’. The owner, Afzal Kahn, bought the plate for £440,000 back in 2008, and it was most recently valued at a staggering £10 million.
The McLaren 675LT Spider was driven through by Anthony Hamilton, the father of three-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, MBE. This car has 666 bhp, can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 203mph.
McLaren made 500 675LT spiders, and they are the quickest cars in their ‘Super Series’ range. According to McLaren, aspects of the car take the driver to the “pinnacle of supercar performance”.
The Formula 1-style front wing end plates are meant to increase down force, to improve steering sharpness. 675LT Spiders are currently on the market for around £370,000.
Speedy Spider is quickest car in the super series range
Motoring enthusiast BEN STODOLNIC, a pupil at Langtree School in Woodcote, loves to spot supercars ... [more]
Car dealership wins customer service title six years running
SONNING COMMON Vauxhall is Reading’s longest-serving Vauxhall retailer and has an unrivalled ... [more]
EARLIER this month HR Owen VIP Services and HR Owen Rolls-Royce hosted a ‘Supercar Sunday’ event at ... [more]
Looking for a job?
Location Pangbourne
A full-time Telephonist/ Admin Assistant is required. Hazell & Jefferies Ltd are a small family owned business based in ...
Location HENLEY ON THAMES
Do you stand out from the crowd? Then join us! If your skills really stand out, you care, can make people smile and you ...
Location Henley-on-Thames
Advertising Manager The Henley Standard is a long established paid for weekly circulating in one of the most attractive ...