EARLIER this month HR Owen VIP Services and HR Owen Rolls-Royce hosted a ‘Supercar Sunday’ event at Berkeley Square, Mayfair.

From Nissan GT-Rs to hypercars, such as a McLaren P1, the owners slowly cruised around central Mayfair showing off their elite automobiles on a Sunday morning, creating an atmosphere of anticipation with their revving rumbling engines.

The event included a Bugatti Veyron Super Sport, sculpted out of carbon fibre and featuring an exclusive number plate of ‘F1’. The owner, Afzal Kahn, bought the plate for £440,000 back in 2008, and it was most recently valued at a staggering £10 million.

The McLaren 675LT Spider was driven through by Anthony Hamilton, the father of three-time Formula 1 World Champion, Lewis Hamilton, MBE. This car has 666 bhp, can accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 203mph.

McLaren made 500 675LT spiders, and they are the quickest cars in their ‘Super Series’ range. According to McLaren, aspects of the car take the driver to the “pinnacle of supercar performance”.

The Formula 1-style front wing end plates are meant to increase down force, to improve steering sharpness. 675LT Spiders are currently on the market for around £370,000.