Suzuki's 'solution' to vehicle excise duty

IN response to the latest Government vehicle excise duty reform, whereby a customer registering a new car will pay a higher vehicle tax rate based on CO2 emissions, Suzuki is pleased to announce it is offering to pay three years of the increased charge.

It is offering customers a cash discount equivalent to three years VED from the “OTR” price of their new car.

With this discount being given at point of purchase, the owner would then be responsible for paying the annual VED in the normal way. Taking a Celerio SZ3 Dualjet at 84g/km as an example, with a first year charge of £100 under the new regulation, and then the new applied standard rate of £140 from year two, this would have levied a charge of £380 including VAT over the first three years of ownership.

Suzuki’s offer is available for private customer registrations only and can also be used in conjunction with private retail offers in place until the end of June 2017. The campaign is applicable to all models in the Suzuki range with the exception of current Swift (including the Sport) and the new Swift model that will be launched on June 1.