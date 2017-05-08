Nissan continues to add sales in Europe

NISSAN has announced European sales of 756,762 units in 2016 — 2.6 per cent up on 2015.

Sales in Europe totalled 735,725 while recorded sales in Western Europe were 663,718 — an increase of 6.7 per cent on 2015 levels.

March 2017 sales totalled 107,592, a rise of 10 per cent on the previous year. The brand’s European sales were bolstered by the introduction of the new Micra in March.

The strong Nissan crossover line-up continues to dominate with the X-Trail, Juke and the pioneering Qashqai bringing in awards across the region.

The Navara, launched last year, also over-performed with double-digit growth.